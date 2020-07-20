All apartments in West Hollywood
8721 West SUNSET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8721 West SUNSET

8721 West Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8721 West Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, this Breathtaking 5 bedroom, 5 bath home on a private cul-de-sac is a MUST SEE! Enter the Grand two-story home w/ beautiful foyer showcasing the charming chandelier & high ceilings. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms & a large bright loft area. The jaw-dropping master en-suite has a private balcony w/city views, custom built-in walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub w/ a Spanish tiled shower. Main floor boasts tons of natural light with floor-to-ceiling window doors. Beautiful formal dining area leads to the chef's kitchen featuring: SS 6 range stove w/ dual ovens, Spanish backsplash, & Cesar-Stone countertops. Maid's en-suite quarters & Laundry room on floor level. Ground level has a large den/game room w/ entry to the two-car garage. Relax in a Zen-like backyard featuring a sparkling pool & sitting area w/ fireplace that is great for entertaining. Located minutes from Sunset Plaza Strip, Beverly Hills, popular restaurants, fun entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 West SUNSET have any available units?
8721 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8721 West SUNSET have?
Some of 8721 West SUNSET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
8721 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 8721 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8721 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 8721 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 West SUNSET have a pool?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET has a pool.
Does 8721 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 8721 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8721 West SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8721 West SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.
