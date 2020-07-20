8721 West SUNSET

Amenities

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, this Breathtaking 5 bedroom, 5 bath home on a private cul-de-sac is a MUST SEE! Enter the Grand two-story home w/ beautiful foyer showcasing the charming chandelier & high ceilings. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms & a large bright loft area. The jaw-dropping master en-suite has a private balcony w/city views, custom built-in walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub w/ a Spanish tiled shower. Main floor boasts tons of natural light with floor-to-ceiling window doors. Beautiful formal dining area leads to the chef's kitchen featuring: SS 6 range stove w/ dual ovens, Spanish backsplash, & Cesar-Stone countertops. Maid's en-suite quarters & Laundry room on floor level. Ground level has a large den/game room w/ entry to the two-car garage. Relax in a Zen-like backyard featuring a sparkling pool & sitting area w/ fireplace that is great for entertaining. Located minutes from Sunset Plaza Strip, Beverly Hills, popular restaurants, fun entertainment and more!