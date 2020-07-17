8570 RUGBY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit pool guest suite

Private Modern Masterpiece in Amazing Location! This spacious, light filled, 3 bedroom home also includes two detached bungalows - One perfect for an office or playroom and the other is an ideal guest suite. The inside flows seamlessly with the floor-to-ceiling fleetwood doors opening to the fire pit, heated pool, & lounge area. Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped, with espresso machine and high end appliances. Gorgeous master suite overlooks the backyard and includes a double vanity, sunken bathtub, and oversized shower. Located in one of the most desirable West Hollywood sweet spots, near to the Grove, hip boutiques and restaurants along Melrose and Santa Monica Boulevard.