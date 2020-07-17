All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8570 RUGBY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8570 RUGBY Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

8570 RUGBY Drive

8570 Rugby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8570 Rugby Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
guest suite
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
guest suite
Private Modern Masterpiece in Amazing Location! This spacious, light filled, 3 bedroom home also includes two detached bungalows - One perfect for an office or playroom and the other is an ideal guest suite. The inside flows seamlessly with the floor-to-ceiling fleetwood doors opening to the fire pit, heated pool, & lounge area. Spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped, with espresso machine and high end appliances. Gorgeous master suite overlooks the backyard and includes a double vanity, sunken bathtub, and oversized shower. Located in one of the most desirable West Hollywood sweet spots, near to the Grove, hip boutiques and restaurants along Melrose and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8570 RUGBY Drive have any available units?
8570 RUGBY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8570 RUGBY Drive have?
Some of 8570 RUGBY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8570 RUGBY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8570 RUGBY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8570 RUGBY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8570 RUGBY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8570 RUGBY Drive offer parking?
No, 8570 RUGBY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8570 RUGBY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8570 RUGBY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8570 RUGBY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8570 RUGBY Drive has a pool.
Does 8570 RUGBY Drive have accessible units?
No, 8570 RUGBY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8570 RUGBY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8570 RUGBY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8570 RUGBY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8570 RUGBY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts