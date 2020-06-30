All apartments in West Hollywood
8532 West Knoll Drive

8532 West Knoll Drive
Location

8532 West Knoll Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Remodeled Home on West Knoll in the Heart of West Hollywood - Luxurious designer-remodeled 2bed, 2bath private home on prime W. Knoll Drive, just steps from Santa Monica and La Cienega. Located in the heart of the West Hollywood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, nightlife, groceries, and gyms. Piano black wood floors, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, skylights, premium stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, caesarstone countertops and spacious chef's kitchen are just a few of the amenities found in this stunning property. Double-pane windows and large skylights provide excellent natural light. Gated driveway and beautifully landscaped yard are benefits you can't find in an apartment. Open floor plan with large living room and adjoining dining room is perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom opens onto the private rear patio deck, which gets sunshine year-round. Guest bedroom can be accessed via separate entrance. Bathrooms feature European vanities, luxury fixtures, and designer tile.

(RLNE5094201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 West Knoll Drive have any available units?
8532 West Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8532 West Knoll Drive have?
Some of 8532 West Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 West Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8532 West Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 West Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8532 West Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8532 West Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 8532 West Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8532 West Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8532 West Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 West Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 8532 West Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8532 West Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 8532 West Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 West Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 West Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 West Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 West Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

