838 North DOHENY Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

838 North DOHENY Drive

838 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

838 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
Welcome to the full-service Plaza Towers, one of Los Angeles's premier luxury condo buildings. Fresh of a multi-million dollar renovation, live well and enjoy 24/7 Valet and Concierge services, a roof-top pool, gym and spa. Experience living in this elegantly remodeled designer unit with 2 bed/2.5 bath plus den/office spanning over 1,550 square feet. This bright and spacious corner condo boasts views of the Sunset Strip to Downtown Los Angeles. Enjoy marble and high-end finishes throughout, Hansgrohe and Kohler fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms and an open floor plan suited to city living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
838 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 838 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 838 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
838 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 838 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 838 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 838 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 838 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 North DOHENY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 838 North DOHENY Drive has a pool.
Does 838 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 838 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 838 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 North DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 North DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
