838 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service

Welcome to the full-service Plaza Towers, one of Los Angeles's premier luxury condo buildings. Fresh of a multi-million dollar renovation, live well and enjoy 24/7 Valet and Concierge services, a roof-top pool, gym and spa. Experience living in this elegantly remodeled designer unit with 2 bed/2.5 bath plus den/office spanning over 1,550 square feet. This bright and spacious corner condo boasts views of the Sunset Strip to Downtown Los Angeles. Enjoy marble and high-end finishes throughout, Hansgrohe and Kohler fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms and an open floor plan suited to city living at its finest.