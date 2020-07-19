8207 De Longpre Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90046 West Hollywood
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Classic WEHO Beauty 1000 SF 2BR just off SUNSET!! - Property Id: 105670
Contact Ed @ 213-640-9404 for more information.
We also have one more TWO-BED in process of being remodeled.
What you need to qualify: Application completed in full Check for $35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement . This is non-refundable. Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs Copy of ID Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Thank you!!!
We hope to see you soon! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105670 Property Id 105670
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4851568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have any available units?
8207 De Longpre Ave 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have?
Some of 8207 De Longpre Ave 9's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
8207 De Longpre Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 offer parking?
No, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 does not offer parking.
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8207 De Longpre Ave 9 does not have units with air conditioning.