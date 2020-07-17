7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit A Available 04/01/19 Newly Remodeled Apartment - Heart of W. Hollywood - Property Id: 42146



Prime Prime location in the Heart of West Hollywood!!!



Newly remodeled spacious Studio apartment!!



All NEW Appliances!!!



Hardwood Floors!



Across the street from Whole Foods and Starbucks!!



Near Bus stops



CALL IMMEDIATELY!! WILL GO FAST!!



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42146

Property Id 42146



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4741732)