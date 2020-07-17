Rent Calculator
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A
7918 Santa Monica Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7918 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit A Available 04/01/19 Newly Remodeled Apartment - Heart of W. Hollywood - Property Id: 42146
Prime Prime location in the Heart of West Hollywood!!!
Newly remodeled spacious Studio apartment!!
All NEW Appliances!!!
Hardwood Floors!
Across the street from Whole Foods and Starbucks!!
Near Bus stops
CALL IMMEDIATELY!! WILL GO FAST!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42146
Property Id 42146
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4741732)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have any available units?
7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Hollywood, CA
.
What amenities does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have?
Some of 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A pet-friendly?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Hollywood
.
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A offer parking?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A does not offer parking.
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have a pool?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have accessible units?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. A does not have units with air conditioning.
