7732 West Norton Avenue.

Rich & warm, this apt offers classic Hollywood glamour with trendy West Hollywood as its backdrop. A perfect spot to enjoy sunny Los Angeles, this place has all the comforts you need: two large bedrooms, a full bathroom, an open kitchen/living area and permit parking. Enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer-shops, bars, restaurants, and more. End a fabulous day by relaxing in old Hollywood style by the electric fire and 55-inch HDTV. A BT sound bar, cable & WiFi are included. Simply fabulous.



Upon arrival, youll be personally greeted and provided with a free neighborhood parking permit before being shown to your spacious, ground-floor, 2 bed/1 bath apt. Of course, after a long flight or drive, youll just want to relax and regroup?which is why, once inside, youll find bottled water, coffee, tea, and snacks to refresh yourself.



When youre ready to venture out, youll find well-thought out amenities that you might have forgotten to pack. Forgot your toothbrush or need to do a last-minute clothing repair? Just check your amenity basket in the bathroom where youll find a sewing kit, toothbrushes and other necessities. You truly need only show up with luggage (and if thats lost, well happily direct you to local stores for a change of clothes until your luggage shows up). Your comfort and convenience are our #1 priority, so if you find you need something not provided, please feel free to ask and we will do our best to provide it.



The loft-like floor plan of the kitchen/living room area share an extra-large table-height counter that is perfect for dining for four or spreading out your papers and laptop for work. Both the kitchen and living area have separate charging stations for your phones, tablets and laptops.



The living area also has a very comfortable sectional, 55-inch HDTV, Spectrum cable and a Bluetooth sound bar: perfect for sitting back and relaxing in classic Hollywood style. To complete your decadent experience after a hard day of shopping, playing or work, the electric fireplace--with or without heat--creates a wonderful ambiance for lazing about.



Whether you decide to enjoy the many trendy restaurants in WeHo or not, the fully-equipped kitchen has you covered. The kitchen has the usual refrigerator, oven and microwave and also includes a toaster, blender, coffee pot, electric kettle, full spice rack and enough pots, pans and utensils to create a feast. With Whole Foods less than three blocks away and a liquor store literally at the corner, you can easily have your usual smoothie for breakfast and create your own fresh fruit margaritas in the evening.



Both bedrooms have their own air conditioners, luggage rack, hotel quality linens and robes. The master bedroom has a queen-sized sleigh bed. The second bedroom has a full-size bed with a separate full-sized trundle that slides from underneath. Please note, that the trundle has a traditional mattress, not a flimsy cot-like pad. Each bedroom also has its own charging station and incredibly generous closet space.



The unit also has a small outdoor seating area for smoking or just hanging out for coffee or drinks.



PLEASE NOTE



The building is typical of 1970s construction in LA so the plumbing and electricity must be treated gently due to its age and Californias current drought laws, which require that only low-flow plumbing be installed.



You have access to the entire apt and outdoor sitting area except one locked closet door.



The apt does not come with a dedicated parking spot on-site. The entire neighborhood is permit-only after 7 pm which makes finding parking very easy. Make sure you pay attention to the street signs to inform you which side of the street is permissible on street cleaning days and park in the same direction as the other cars. Unfortunately, some of our friendly guests do not have this rule in their country and have been issued tickets.



The washer and dryer are on the ground floor of the building. They require quarters to