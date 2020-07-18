7539 Norton Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

Very walkable to many shops, restaurants and parks. Highly desired area with plenty of space in apartment. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Hollywood. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.