West Hollywood, CA
7539 Norton Ave
7539 Norton Ave

7539 Norton Avenue · (213) 280-7484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7539 Norton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Very walkable to many shops, restaurants and parks. Highly desired area with plenty of space in apartment. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Hollywood. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Heinz Famularo at 213-280-7484 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Norton Ave have any available units?
7539 Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7539 Norton Ave have?
Some of 7539 Norton Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Norton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Norton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7539 Norton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7539 Norton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7539 Norton Ave offers parking.
Does 7539 Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Norton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 7539 Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7539 Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 7539 Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7539 Norton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 Norton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7539 Norton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
