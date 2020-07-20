723 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New modern building in heart of West Hollywood. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome-style. First floor is dining & living room, pocket door windows opens to a large private patio that creates a great flow of indoor/outdoor space. High quality kitchen with European appliances and Italian cabinet. Upstairs there are 2 bedroom suites with custom closets, designer bathroom with oversized shower, seamless glass enclosure, double sink, porcelain tile. Other features: Large private roof deck great for entertaining, recessed lighting throughout, wood flooring, laundry and storage. In addition the secure gate each unit has a second gated private garage for 2 cars with direct access to the unit.. Close distance to best area of West Hollywood, restaurants, high-end designer boutiques, PDC and the Grove. available after May 1st. for all showing call LA cell number