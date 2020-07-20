All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
723 HUNTLEY Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

723 HUNTLEY Drive

723 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

723 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New modern building in heart of West Hollywood. Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome-style. First floor is dining & living room, pocket door windows opens to a large private patio that creates a great flow of indoor/outdoor space. High quality kitchen with European appliances and Italian cabinet. Upstairs there are 2 bedroom suites with custom closets, designer bathroom with oversized shower, seamless glass enclosure, double sink, porcelain tile. Other features: Large private roof deck great for entertaining, recessed lighting throughout, wood flooring, laundry and storage. In addition the secure gate each unit has a second gated private garage for 2 cars with direct access to the unit.. Close distance to best area of West Hollywood, restaurants, high-end designer boutiques, PDC and the Grove. available after May 1st. for all showing call LA cell number

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
723 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 723 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
723 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 723 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 723 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 723 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 723 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
