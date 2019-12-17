All apartments in West Hollywood
514 HUNTLEY Drive

514 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

514 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short-term lease now available in West Hollywood West! Rare property in prime mid-block pocket on coveted Huntley Drive. Steps from Melrose, Pacific Design Center, Cedars Sinai and Beverly Center. A passive solar architectural design by Dixon Chang hidden behind unassuming doors. 2 bedroom + 2.5 baths. Move-in ready retreat, stylish entry, elegant living and dining rooms, large gourmet kitchen, 8 skylights, expansive windows, custom French doors, and wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master suite with custom oak and glass closets, French doors lead to a private oasis. Expansive 6200 sq ft lot, private yard with mature trees, 2-car detached garage with long driveway for ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
514 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 514 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 HUNTLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 514 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
