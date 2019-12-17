514 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Short-term lease now available in West Hollywood West! Rare property in prime mid-block pocket on coveted Huntley Drive. Steps from Melrose, Pacific Design Center, Cedars Sinai and Beverly Center. A passive solar architectural design by Dixon Chang hidden behind unassuming doors. 2 bedroom + 2.5 baths. Move-in ready retreat, stylish entry, elegant living and dining rooms, large gourmet kitchen, 8 skylights, expansive windows, custom French doors, and wood-burning fireplace. Spacious master suite with custom oak and glass closets, French doors lead to a private oasis. Expansive 6200 sq ft lot, private yard with mature trees, 2-car detached garage with long driveway for ample parking.