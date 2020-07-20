All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
507 NORWICH Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

507 NORWICH Drive

507 Norwich Dr · No Longer Available
Location

507 Norwich Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Front house of a 2 unit building. Over $200,000 spent on remodeling from top to bottom in 2016, finished in 2017. This private, gated compound consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, stainless steel appliances in the modern kitchen, gas range, microwave and side by side refrigerator, wood tile floors throughout, carrera marble in the master bedroom with two closets and a washer/dryer hook up. Nest system, all wiring in the walls, front gate that can be programmed to your phone, electric gated driveway with parking for 3 to 4 cars. Updated plumbing and electrical. Private front porch and areas for coffee and reading. Close to the PDC, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No smokers, available now, credit report required with all applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 NORWICH Drive have any available units?
507 NORWICH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 507 NORWICH Drive have?
Some of 507 NORWICH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 NORWICH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 NORWICH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 NORWICH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 NORWICH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 507 NORWICH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 NORWICH Drive offers parking.
Does 507 NORWICH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 NORWICH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 NORWICH Drive have a pool?
No, 507 NORWICH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 NORWICH Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 NORWICH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 NORWICH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 NORWICH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 NORWICH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 NORWICH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
