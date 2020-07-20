507 NORWICH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Front house of a 2 unit building. Over $200,000 spent on remodeling from top to bottom in 2016, finished in 2017. This private, gated compound consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, stainless steel appliances in the modern kitchen, gas range, microwave and side by side refrigerator, wood tile floors throughout, carrera marble in the master bedroom with two closets and a washer/dryer hook up. Nest system, all wiring in the walls, front gate that can be programmed to your phone, electric gated driveway with parking for 3 to 4 cars. Updated plumbing and electrical. Private front porch and areas for coffee and reading. Close to the PDC, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No smokers, available now, credit report required with all applications