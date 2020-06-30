359 HUNTLEY Drive

Amenities

Available for immediate occupancy! Duplex apartment located on a cul-de-sac in the Heart of West Hollywood. Minutes from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Pacific Design Center, restaurants, shops and all that West Hollywood has to offer! Features include large living room and bar, dining area, kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher, cozy private patio area, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, remodeled master bathroom and an inside laundry room with washer and dryer. There are 2 covered side-by-side parking spaces plus ample storage in garage area.