Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

359 HUNTLEY Drive

359 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

359 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy! Duplex apartment located on a cul-de-sac in the Heart of West Hollywood. Minutes from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Pacific Design Center, restaurants, shops and all that West Hollywood has to offer! Features include large living room and bar, dining area, kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher, cozy private patio area, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, remodeled master bathroom and an inside laundry room with washer and dryer. There are 2 covered side-by-side parking spaces plus ample storage in garage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
359 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 359 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
359 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 359 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 359 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 359 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 359 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 359 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

