All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1416 Havenhurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1416 Havenhurst Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:58 AM

1416 Havenhurst Dr

1416 Havenhurst Drive · (310) 432-6400 ext. 576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1416 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Exclusive extended stay hotel suite alternative. The prestigious Colonial House is home to the Hollywood's elite. This stunning, fully furnished apartment feels like a great London Mews or a classic New York Brownstone. The character and charm of this historical building speaks of nostalgia and class. This spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath, plus office, apartment feels like a home. It is completely remodeled with top of the line appliances and exquisite furnishings. The glamorous large master suite has a cozy fireplace & elegant bath. The dramatic dining room and grand living room has a stately fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. Other features include 10 ft ceilings, French doors from almost every room leading out to its own huge private garden sanctuary fountain & BBQ area. Unique to this apartment is an additional discreet separate entrance. Close proximity to the best hotels, cafes, high end restaurants and countless boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have any available units?
1416 Havenhurst Dr has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have?
Some of 1416 Havenhurst Dr's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Havenhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Havenhurst Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Havenhurst Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Havenhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Havenhurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1416 Havenhurst Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Empire at Norton
8017 Norton Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity