1416 Havenhurst Dr

Exclusive extended stay hotel suite alternative. The prestigious Colonial House is home to the Hollywood's elite. This stunning, fully furnished apartment feels like a great London Mews or a classic New York Brownstone. The character and charm of this historical building speaks of nostalgia and class. This spacious, 2 bed, 2 bath, plus office, apartment feels like a home. It is completely remodeled with top of the line appliances and exquisite furnishings. The glamorous large master suite has a cozy fireplace & elegant bath. The dramatic dining room and grand living room has a stately fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. Other features include 10 ft ceilings, French doors from almost every room leading out to its own huge private garden sanctuary fountain & BBQ area. Unique to this apartment is an additional discreet separate entrance. Close proximity to the best hotels, cafes, high end restaurants and countless boutiques.