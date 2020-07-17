1409 HAVENHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Located just steps away from the Sunset Strip lies this Spanish Contemporary Townhome within La Prada. Entering through the front door, you are greeted by an expansive living room, wet bar(with wine cooler) & dining room flooded with natural light. The unit is equipped with recessed lighting, crown moldings, & stunning French white oak wood floors. Off the living room lies a spacious private patio. The remodeled kitchen features beautiful custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. The luxurious master suite features 20' ceilings and is crafted with beautiful wood beams, an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and an oasis style balcony. The guest bedroom has vaulted ceilings & an en-suite bathroom. Full-size laundry with Washer and Dryer. Nest Thermostat and alarm system. The unit also has direct private access to/from the garage with side by side parking. Additional storage unit in the garage.(Unit is currently unfurnished)