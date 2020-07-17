All apartments in West Hollywood
1409 HAVENHURST Drive
1409 HAVENHURST Drive

1409 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Located just steps away from the Sunset Strip lies this Spanish Contemporary Townhome within La Prada. Entering through the front door, you are greeted by an expansive living room, wet bar(with wine cooler) & dining room flooded with natural light. The unit is equipped with recessed lighting, crown moldings, & stunning French white oak wood floors. Off the living room lies a spacious private patio. The remodeled kitchen features beautiful custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. The luxurious master suite features 20' ceilings and is crafted with beautiful wood beams, an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and an oasis style balcony. The guest bedroom has vaulted ceilings & an en-suite bathroom. Full-size laundry with Washer and Dryer. Nest Thermostat and alarm system. The unit also has direct private access to/from the garage with side by side parking. Additional storage unit in the garage.(Unit is currently unfurnished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have any available units?
1409 HAVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 1409 HAVENHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 HAVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 HAVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 HAVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 HAVENHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 HAVENHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
