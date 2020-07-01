1326 Flores Ave 28

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Flores Apartments - Property Id: 198069



1326 N Flores St.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Unit 28



Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in the fantastic city of West Hollywood.

The community has many features such as:

-On-Site Laundry

-On-Site Resident Manager

-Large Shared Pool

-Courtyard-Style Landscape and Curb-appeal

-Wall A/C

-Wood Flooring

-Large Bathroom

-Spacious Bedroom

-Plenty of Storage

-Forced Heating

-Open Living/Dining Combo

-Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

-1 Parking Included and Assigned.



Pets OK with additional deposit and monthly pet fee upon approval.



Disclosures:

All move ins must be within 14 days of viewing, application submission. Deposit is equal to 1 month rent based on approved credit. Good credit and income is a must.



Thank you for your interest in our community.



All tours are by appointment.

Equal Opportunity Housing

Ernest-323.639.3006

DRE#02034509

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198069

Property Id 198069



(RLNE5433859)