1200 North FLORES Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool garage

Mid-century courtyard condominium building with pool in the center of West Hollywood just moments from the best restaurants, shopping, cafe's, and Gelson's market. Large deluxe one bedroom with 2 full bathrooms & aprox. 900 sq. ft. Open living and dining area with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths. Spacious bedroom suite with a walk in closet. Quiet rear unit with extra storage and closet space, indoor laundry and tankless water heater. Prime covered parking space in garage. No pets. Available immediately. 1 year lease minimum. This is about as prime and convenient of a location you can get in West Hollywood. Secured controlled access building w/ elevator. NON-smoking building & unit.