1200 North Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 North Flores Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Mid-century courtyard condominium building with pool in the center of West Hollywood just moments from the best restaurants, shopping, cafe's, and Gelson's market. Large deluxe one bedroom with 2 full bathrooms & aprox. 900 sq. ft. Open living and dining area with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths. Spacious bedroom suite with a walk in closet. Quiet rear unit with extra storage and closet space, indoor laundry and tankless water heater. Prime covered parking space in garage. No pets. Available immediately. 1 year lease minimum. This is about as prime and convenient of a location you can get in West Hollywood. Secured controlled access building w/ elevator. NON-smoking building & unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 North FLORES Street have any available units?
1200 North FLORES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1200 North FLORES Street have?
Some of 1200 North FLORES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 North FLORES Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 North FLORES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 North FLORES Street pet-friendly?
No, 1200 North FLORES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1200 North FLORES Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 North FLORES Street offers parking.
Does 1200 North FLORES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 North FLORES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 North FLORES Street have a pool?
Yes, 1200 North FLORES Street has a pool.
Does 1200 North FLORES Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 North FLORES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 North FLORES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 North FLORES Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 North FLORES Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 North FLORES Street does not have units with air conditioning.
