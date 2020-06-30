1200 North FLORES Street

Amenities
Mid-century courtyard condominium building with pool in the center of West Hollywood just moments from the best restaurants, shopping, cafe's, and Gelson's market. Large deluxe one bedroom with 2 full bathrooms & aprox. 900 sq. ft. Open living and dining area with hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths. Spacious bedroom suite with a walk in closet. Quiet rear unit with extra storage and closet space, indoor laundry and tankless water heater. Prime covered parking space in garage. No pets. Available immediately. 1 year lease minimum. This is about as prime and convenient of a location you can get in West Hollywood. Secured controlled access building w/ elevator. NON-smoking building & unit.