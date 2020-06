Amenities

This amazing condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood. The Westview Towers, a full-service luxury high-rise building conveniently located near the Sunset Strip, and some of the city's finest shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with approximately 798 square feet of living space has a large balcony with incredible views. 24-hour valet, on-site security, a private dog park, resort-like pool, sundeck and a gym.