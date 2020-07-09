1153 North POINSETTIA Place

Amenities
Check out this Modern spacious artist retreat home with a special touch of modernist architecture. Featuring high cathedral ceilings with a spacious living-room and a cozy fireplace. Unique Malaysian hardwood flooring throughout. Two large master bedrooms with Italian custom made closets plus a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. There are 2 bright spa style bathrooms with one Jacuzzi bath tub. The garage was converted into a bright entertainment room that can be used as a game room or whatever you desire. This gated home gives you the perfect private, peaceful, and zen atmosphere. Not to mention the beautiful backyard garden with a modern natural gas fire pit. Best of all you can walk to your favorite restaurants, cafes, trendy bars, popular parks, and schools near by. A must see! Available now.