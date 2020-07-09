1153 North POINSETTIA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room parking garage hot tub

Check out this Modern spacious artist retreat home with a special touch of modernist architecture. Featuring high cathedral ceilings with a spacious living-room and a cozy fireplace. Unique Malaysian hardwood flooring throughout. Two large master bedrooms with Italian custom made closets plus a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. There are 2 bright spa style bathrooms with one Jacuzzi bath tub. The garage was converted into a bright entertainment room that can be used as a game room or whatever you desire. This gated home gives you the perfect private, peaceful, and zen atmosphere. Not to mention the beautiful backyard garden with a modern natural gas fire pit. Best of all you can walk to your favorite restaurants, cafes, trendy bars, popular parks, and schools near by. A must see! Available now.