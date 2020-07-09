All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

1153 North POINSETTIA Place

1153 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1153 North Poinsettia Place, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Check out this Modern spacious artist retreat home with a special touch of modernist architecture. Featuring high cathedral ceilings with a spacious living-room and a cozy fireplace. Unique Malaysian hardwood flooring throughout. Two large master bedrooms with Italian custom made closets plus a loft that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. There are 2 bright spa style bathrooms with one Jacuzzi bath tub. The garage was converted into a bright entertainment room that can be used as a game room or whatever you desire. This gated home gives you the perfect private, peaceful, and zen atmosphere. Not to mention the beautiful backyard garden with a modern natural gas fire pit. Best of all you can walk to your favorite restaurants, cafes, trendy bars, popular parks, and schools near by. A must see! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
1153 North POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 1153 North POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 North POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
1153 North POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 North POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 North POINSETTIA Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 North POINSETTIA Place does not have units with air conditioning.

