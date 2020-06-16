All apartments in West Hollywood
1148 N Detroit St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:04 AM

1148 N Detroit St

1148 North Detroit Street · (310) 800-5111
Location

1148 North Detroit Street, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Penthouse · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
DRE #01917448

Property Details for 1148 North Detroit Street, Unit PH
Architectural Style
Contemporary
Private Pool
No
Cooling Type
Central Air
Furnished
Unfurnished
Newly Constructed Luxury Penthouse With Views! Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Duel-Master Penthouse Condo with 2100 SF of high-end living plus 1800 SF rooftop Deck and wrap-around terraces. This luxurious residence takes up the entire top floor of this one-of-a-kind high-performance building with secure parking in the heart of West Hollywood. Features European oak floors throughout, climate-control system, hi-tech security system, exquisite chef's kitchen and stainless appliances. Entertain in grand style in open concept living/dining with high ceilings, electric fireplace, and lg floor-to-ceiling sliding doors windows. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, multiple interior living areas open up to outdoor areas with views from the Hollywood Hills, the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles. A wraparound deck is perfect for watching the sunset, and a private roof-top deck with hot tub and outdoor bbq and eating area is perfect for evening entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 N Detroit St have any available units?
1148 N Detroit St has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1148 N Detroit St have?
Some of 1148 N Detroit St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 N Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1148 N Detroit St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 N Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 N Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 1148 N Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 1148 N Detroit St does offer parking.
Does 1148 N Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 N Detroit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 N Detroit St have a pool?
Yes, 1148 N Detroit St has a pool.
Does 1148 N Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1148 N Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 N Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 N Detroit St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 N Detroit St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1148 N Detroit St has units with air conditioning.
