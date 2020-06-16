1148 N Detroit St

Amenities
DRE #01917448
Property Details for 1148 North Detroit Street, Unit PH
Architectural Style
Contemporary
Private Pool
No
Cooling Type
Central Air
Furnished
Unfurnished
Newly Constructed Luxury Penthouse With Views! Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Duel-Master Penthouse Condo with 2100 SF of high-end living plus 1800 SF rooftop Deck and wrap-around terraces. This luxurious residence takes up the entire top floor of this one-of-a-kind high-performance building with secure parking in the heart of West Hollywood. Features European oak floors throughout, climate-control system, hi-tech security system, exquisite chef's kitchen and stainless appliances. Entertain in grand style in open concept living/dining with high ceilings, electric fireplace, and lg floor-to-ceiling sliding doors windows. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, multiple interior living areas open up to outdoor areas with views from the Hollywood Hills, the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles. A wraparound deck is perfect for watching the sunset, and a private roof-top deck with hot tub and outdoor bbq and eating area is perfect for evening entertaining.