1148 N Detroit St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

DRE #01917448



Property Details for 1148 North Detroit Street, Unit PH

Architectural Style

Contemporary

Private Pool

No

Cooling Type

Central Air

Furnished

Unfurnished

Newly Constructed Luxury Penthouse With Views! Stunning design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Duel-Master Penthouse Condo with 2100 SF of high-end living plus 1800 SF rooftop Deck and wrap-around terraces. This luxurious residence takes up the entire top floor of this one-of-a-kind high-performance building with secure parking in the heart of West Hollywood. Features European oak floors throughout, climate-control system, hi-tech security system, exquisite chef's kitchen and stainless appliances. Entertain in grand style in open concept living/dining with high ceilings, electric fireplace, and lg floor-to-ceiling sliding doors windows. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, multiple interior living areas open up to outdoor areas with views from the Hollywood Hills, the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles. A wraparound deck is perfect for watching the sunset, and a private roof-top deck with hot tub and outdoor bbq and eating area is perfect for evening entertaining.