West Hollywood, CA
1126 North FORMOSA Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

1126 North FORMOSA Avenue

1126 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1126 North Formosa Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, upper/corner unit with only one shared wall.Located in prime West Hollywood, and tucked away on a quiet street with great natural light. Walkable to several restaurants, grocery stores, and coffee shops such as Target, Trader Joes, Sprouts, and Starbucks.Interior features include new real oak flooring, slate tile in the kitchen and dining nook, new stainless appliances, granite countertops, and ample storage space throughout. New air conditioning units have been installed in the bedroom and living area. Water & Trash included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have any available units?
1126 North FORMOSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have?
Some of 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1126 North FORMOSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1126 North FORMOSA Avenue has units with air conditioning.
