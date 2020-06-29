1126 North FORMOSA Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom, upper/corner unit with only one shared wall.Located in prime West Hollywood, and tucked away on a quiet street with great natural light. Walkable to several restaurants, grocery stores, and coffee shops such as Target, Trader Joes, Sprouts, and Starbucks.Interior features include new real oak flooring, slate tile in the kitchen and dining nook, new stainless appliances, granite countertops, and ample storage space throughout. New air conditioning units have been installed in the bedroom and living area. Water & Trash included