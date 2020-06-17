All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

1124 North KINGS Road

1124 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

1124 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
sauna
West Hollywood condo gem in this lovely elegant building. Light & bright quiet rear facing unit on the 2nd floor with enormous bedroom & 2 large bathrooms. Potential to convert to 2 bedrooms. The Jewel of the "Kings Road" You'll feel as though you're in Europe when you open your French doors & look out at the pool below. Inside is a very open plan living area - Euro kitchen area. High ceilings, natural light. A large stylish balcony with French doors. The building has a lovely pool, spa & sauna, guest parking, a nice lobby & covered underground spaces. Double-doors open to welcome you home with formal granite floored entry & adjacent half bath. Living room with wood bamboo flooring, wet bar, mirrored fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding throughout. Step-up dining/living area & an eat-in galley kitchen, custom cabinetry, granite floors & counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer. This is the one!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1124 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1124 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1124 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1124 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1124 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 1124 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1124 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 1124 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1124 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1124 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1124 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 North KINGS Road does not have units with air conditioning.

