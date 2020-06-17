1124 North KINGS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub lobby sauna

West Hollywood condo gem in this lovely elegant building. Light & bright quiet rear facing unit on the 2nd floor with enormous bedroom & 2 large bathrooms. Potential to convert to 2 bedrooms. The Jewel of the "Kings Road" You'll feel as though you're in Europe when you open your French doors & look out at the pool below. Inside is a very open plan living area - Euro kitchen area. High ceilings, natural light. A large stylish balcony with French doors. The building has a lovely pool, spa & sauna, guest parking, a nice lobby & covered underground spaces. Double-doors open to welcome you home with formal granite floored entry & adjacent half bath. Living room with wood bamboo flooring, wet bar, mirrored fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding throughout. Step-up dining/living area & an eat-in galley kitchen, custom cabinetry, granite floors & counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer. This is the one!!!!