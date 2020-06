Amenities

It can also be rented as a two bedroom house for 4500. This very unique floorpan with two kitchens is perfect for mother in law or roommates.Bonus room. beautiful bedrooms, lovely yard, located on one of the best part of West Hollywood. Recently updated with new paint, new floors, bathrooms and cabinets. This beautiful home has a large back yard and its pet friendly.Large yard.It can also be rented as a TWO bedroom house for $4500 per month. One year lease required .