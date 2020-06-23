2333 Cravath Court, West Covina, CA 91792 Woodside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for occupancy beginning January 1st. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 &1/2 baths. All bedrooms located upstairs. 2 car attached garage with direct access. This unit comes with a rare large enclosed yard. Thank you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2333 Cravath have any available units?
2333 Cravath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.