All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 210 S. Meadow Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
210 S. Meadow Rd.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

210 S. Meadow Rd.

210 South Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

210 South Meadow Road, West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 bath House in West Covina - This 3 bedroom home in West Covina is in a quiet neighborhood close to schools. New flooring throughout, new driveway, and includes an enclosed patio.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5466963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. have any available units?
210 S. Meadow Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
Is 210 S. Meadow Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
210 S. Meadow Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 S. Meadow Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. offer parking?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. have a pool?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. have accessible units?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 S. Meadow Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 S. Meadow Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside