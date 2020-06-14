Apartment List
CA
/
walnut creek
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walnut Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
5 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bancroft Village
11 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1192 Walker Ave
1192 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
915 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful loc near Downtown Walnut Creek - Property Id: 103378 great 1st floor 2 bedroom unit high ceilings beautiful unit new bamboo flooring Near all restaurants and shopping near financial institutions and bart near all

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
1524 Brooks Street Available 06/16/20 Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1186 Walker Ave
1186 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful downtown Walnut Creek (1st flr) - Property Id: 103374 Location Location Location.. A few minutes walk to all shops and restaurants near all financial institutions and groceries.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northgate
1 Unit Available
3163 Cafeto Drive
3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2133 sqft
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
490 sqft
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.

1 of 12

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
42 Tahoe Court Unit 3
42 Tahoe Court, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
870 sqft
Come and see for yourself this nice 870-square-foot townhouse on the friendly Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek, California! This unfurnished townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1 carport parking.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,291
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
975 Bancroft Road #103A
975 Bancroft Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
861 sqft
Competitively priced 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Concord - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING***** Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Saranap
1 Unit Available
1214 S Villa Way
1214 South Villa Way, Saranap, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
932 sqft
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser): portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693 This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.
City Guide for Walnut Creek, CA

This song goes out to a good friend of mine /He lives life to the fullest, (yeah) every single day /Down in Oakland /I'm gonna find them /I'm gonna get them -- From "Down in Oakland" by the Transplants

Walnut Creek is in the East Bay part of the San Francisco Bay Area, just 15 minutes away from Oakland in Northern California. It serves its purpose as an Oakland suburb for those who want to work in a big city but live in a smaller area. If living life to the fullest sounds good to you, check out the rental options here before you decide whether you want to join the growing number of residents who call Walnut Creek home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Walnut Creek, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Walnut Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

