Amenities
Completely Remodeled Duplex - Walk to Downtown! - Property Id: 321401
Another beautiful home brought to you by Nancy Bennett of The Bennett Team (925.606.8400). This lovely street level duplex had been remodeled from top to bottom and sits on a peaceful lane close to downtown Walnut Creek.
* Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in 864 sq. ft.
* Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl tile flooring
throughout
* New kitchen with Shaker style cabinets, new stainless
steel appliances, quartz counters and subway tile
backsplash
* Bathroom boasts new vanity with quartz countertop,
new bathtub and fixtures
* Bonus screened in porch off private back patio is
perfect for outdoor living space in our warm summer
months
* One garage parking space and one driveway parking
space
* Washer and dryer in unit (not shared)
* Monthly rental amount includes gardener, water and
garbage
* Renter's Insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15-brasero-ln-walnut-creek-ca/321401
Property Id 321401
(RLNE5955039)