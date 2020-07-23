Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Completely Remodeled Duplex - Walk to Downtown! - Property Id: 321401



Another beautiful home brought to you by Nancy Bennett of The Bennett Team (925.606.8400). This lovely street level duplex had been remodeled from top to bottom and sits on a peaceful lane close to downtown Walnut Creek.



* Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in 864 sq. ft.



* Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl tile flooring

throughout



* New kitchen with Shaker style cabinets, new stainless

steel appliances, quartz counters and subway tile

backsplash



* Bathroom boasts new vanity with quartz countertop,

new bathtub and fixtures



* Bonus screened in porch off private back patio is

perfect for outdoor living space in our warm summer

months



* One garage parking space and one driveway parking

space



* Washer and dryer in unit (not shared)



* Monthly rental amount includes gardener, water and

garbage



* Renter's Insurance required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15-brasero-ln-walnut-creek-ca/321401

Property Id 321401



(RLNE5955039)