Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

15 Brasero Ln

15 Brasero Lane · (925) 606-8400
Location

15 Brasero Lane, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Lower Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled Duplex - Walk to Downtown! - Property Id: 321401

Another beautiful home brought to you by Nancy Bennett of The Bennett Team (925.606.8400). This lovely street level duplex had been remodeled from top to bottom and sits on a peaceful lane close to downtown Walnut Creek.

* Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in 864 sq. ft.

* Fresh paint and new luxury vinyl tile flooring
throughout

* New kitchen with Shaker style cabinets, new stainless
steel appliances, quartz counters and subway tile
backsplash

* Bathroom boasts new vanity with quartz countertop,
new bathtub and fixtures

* Bonus screened in porch off private back patio is
perfect for outdoor living space in our warm summer
months

* One garage parking space and one driveway parking
space

* Washer and dryer in unit (not shared)

* Monthly rental amount includes gardener, water and
garbage

* Renter's Insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15-brasero-ln-walnut-creek-ca/321401
Property Id 321401

(RLNE5955039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Brasero Ln have any available units?
15 Brasero Ln has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Brasero Ln have?
Some of 15 Brasero Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Brasero Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15 Brasero Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Brasero Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Brasero Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15 Brasero Ln offer parking?
Yes, 15 Brasero Ln offers parking.
Does 15 Brasero Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Brasero Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Brasero Ln have a pool?
No, 15 Brasero Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15 Brasero Ln have accessible units?
No, 15 Brasero Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Brasero Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Brasero Ln has units with dishwashers.
