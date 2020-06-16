1246 Walker Ave Apt 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table

Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner. Three pool areas invite to mingle with co-residents and offer plenty of onsite recreation opportunities. From free shuttles to BART to its own fitness center and billiard tables, this community offers it all.

Easy walking distance to supermarket, parks, Iron Horse Trail and the downtown Walnut Creek restaurant scene. Minutes from freeway access to CA-242 and I-680. (PMIEB)