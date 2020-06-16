All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

1246 Walker Ave Apt 107

1246 Walker Avenue · (415) 997-2204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Lower Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner. Three pool areas invite to mingle with co-residents and offer plenty of onsite recreation opportunities. From free shuttles to BART to its own fitness center and billiard tables, this community offers it all.
Easy walking distance to supermarket, parks, Iron Horse Trail and the downtown Walnut Creek restaurant scene. Minutes from freeway access to CA-242 and I-680. (PMIEB)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 have any available units?
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 have?
Some of 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 pet-friendly?
No, 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 offer parking?
Yes, 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 does offer parking.
Does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 have a pool?
Yes, 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 has a pool.
Does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 have accessible units?
No, 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1246 Walker Ave Apt 107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
The Windsor
2383 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir
Walnut Creek, CA 94598
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity