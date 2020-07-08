955 Postal Way #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

***Upgraded 2 bed / 1.5 bath Condo in Gated Community - Available 04/15*** - This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath town home has a NEW kitchen and all NEW carpet! Located just minutes from the 78 freeway, Sprinter station, shopping, and dining. The home features:



-BRAND NEW Kitchen (photos coming soon!)

-BRAND NEW carpet (photos coming soon!)

-BRAND NEW paint

-Buena Vista Townhomes is a secure, gated complex

-Community pool, toddler pool, and playground in a beautifully landscaped setting

-Easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout the downstairs kitchen, dining, and living room area

-Ceiling fans throughout

-Large, enclosed patio

-In-unit washer/dryer located on the first floor

-2 assigned parking spaces - one covered with locked storage area, one uncovered



Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.



Available 04/15. $1,750/mo rent. $1,950 deposit. Tenant must have renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable.. Limit two pets, up to 30 lb. each, $500 pet deposit.



(RLNE3020549)