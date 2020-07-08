All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 955 Postal Way #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
955 Postal Way #7
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

955 Postal Way #7

955 Postal Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

955 Postal Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
***Upgraded 2 bed / 1.5 bath Condo in Gated Community - Available 04/15*** - This 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath town home has a NEW kitchen and all NEW carpet! Located just minutes from the 78 freeway, Sprinter station, shopping, and dining. The home features:

-BRAND NEW Kitchen (photos coming soon!)
-BRAND NEW carpet (photos coming soon!)
-BRAND NEW paint
-Buena Vista Townhomes is a secure, gated complex
-Community pool, toddler pool, and playground in a beautifully landscaped setting
-Easy-to-clean tile flooring throughout the downstairs kitchen, dining, and living room area
-Ceiling fans throughout
-Large, enclosed patio
-In-unit washer/dryer located on the first floor
-2 assigned parking spaces - one covered with locked storage area, one uncovered

Contact us today to schedule an in-person or virtual showing.

Available 04/15. $1,750/mo rent. $1,950 deposit. Tenant must have renter's insurance policy. Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable.. Limit two pets, up to 30 lb. each, $500 pet deposit.

(RLNE3020549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Postal Way #7 have any available units?
955 Postal Way #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Postal Way #7 have?
Some of 955 Postal Way #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Postal Way #7 currently offering any rent specials?
955 Postal Way #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Postal Way #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Postal Way #7 is pet friendly.
Does 955 Postal Way #7 offer parking?
Yes, 955 Postal Way #7 offers parking.
Does 955 Postal Way #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 Postal Way #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Postal Way #7 have a pool?
Yes, 955 Postal Way #7 has a pool.
Does 955 Postal Way #7 have accessible units?
No, 955 Postal Way #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Postal Way #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Postal Way #7 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College