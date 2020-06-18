642 Paseo Rio

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in a very quite neighborhood of Hacienda Heights in Vista. Large Master suite on first floor with private patio to the backyard. Home has vaulted ceilings and light Berber carpet throughout with Pergo flooring in the family room. Fireplace in the living room. Cozy kitchen with all appliances included. Upstairs features two large bedrooms and large full bath. Tandem 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Wrap around backyard with lush landscaping and plenty of patio room. The home is equipped with a security system and has built in drip/sprinkler system. This area is a quite family neighborhood close to shopping, 10 minutes drive to the beach and easy access to highway 78. Tenant pays for utilities and maintains landscaping.

Pets OK with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 7/15/20

