Home
/
Vista, CA
/
642 Paseo Rio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

642 Paseo Rio

642 Paseo Rio · No Longer Available
Location

642 Paseo Rio, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in a very quite neighborhood of Hacienda Heights in Vista. Large Master suite on first floor with private patio to the backyard. Home has vaulted ceilings and light Berber carpet throughout with Pergo flooring in the family room. Fireplace in the living room. Cozy kitchen with all appliances included. Upstairs features two large bedrooms and large full bath. Tandem 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Wrap around backyard with lush landscaping and plenty of patio room. The home is equipped with a security system and has built in drip/sprinkler system. This area is a quite family neighborhood close to shopping, 10 minutes drive to the beach and easy access to highway 78. Tenant pays for utilities and maintains landscaping.
Pets OK with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 7/15/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Paseo Rio have any available units?
642 Paseo Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Paseo Rio have?
Some of 642 Paseo Rio's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Paseo Rio currently offering any rent specials?
642 Paseo Rio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Paseo Rio pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Paseo Rio is pet friendly.
Does 642 Paseo Rio offer parking?
Yes, 642 Paseo Rio does offer parking.
Does 642 Paseo Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Paseo Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Paseo Rio have a pool?
No, 642 Paseo Rio does not have a pool.
Does 642 Paseo Rio have accessible units?
No, 642 Paseo Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Paseo Rio have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Paseo Rio does not have units with dishwashers.
