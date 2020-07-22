Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub media room

424 Florencia Lane Available 04/10/20 Light and Bright 3 Bdrm/2.5 Townhome - Move-in ready 2 story townhome. Home features new lvp flooring throughout house, new carpet in bedrooms, new cabinets, new countertops, central ac/heating, an attached 2 car garage, a fully fenced and private yard space. Complex features community swimming pool, spa and 2 different spaces for kids to play. Centrally located with easy access to nearby shopping center, movie theater and dining as well as the 78,76,5 & 15 freeways.



Please call our office to schedule, (760) 602-0221.

Arrow Real Estate



(RLNE5632354)