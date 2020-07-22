All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 424 Florencia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
424 Florencia Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

424 Florencia Lane

424 Florencia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

424 Florencia Lane, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
424 Florencia Lane Available 04/10/20 Light and Bright 3 Bdrm/2.5 Townhome - Move-in ready 2 story townhome. Home features new lvp flooring throughout house, new carpet in bedrooms, new cabinets, new countertops, central ac/heating, an attached 2 car garage, a fully fenced and private yard space. Complex features community swimming pool, spa and 2 different spaces for kids to play. Centrally located with easy access to nearby shopping center, movie theater and dining as well as the 78,76,5 & 15 freeways.

Please call our office to schedule, (760) 602-0221.
Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE5632354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Florencia Lane have any available units?
424 Florencia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Florencia Lane have?
Some of 424 Florencia Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Florencia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
424 Florencia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Florencia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Florencia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 424 Florencia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 424 Florencia Lane offers parking.
Does 424 Florencia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Florencia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Florencia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 424 Florencia Lane has a pool.
Does 424 Florencia Lane have accessible units?
No, 424 Florencia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Florencia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Florencia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College