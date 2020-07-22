Amenities
424 Florencia Lane Available 04/10/20 Light and Bright 3 Bdrm/2.5 Townhome - Move-in ready 2 story townhome. Home features new lvp flooring throughout house, new carpet in bedrooms, new cabinets, new countertops, central ac/heating, an attached 2 car garage, a fully fenced and private yard space. Complex features community swimming pool, spa and 2 different spaces for kids to play. Centrally located with easy access to nearby shopping center, movie theater and dining as well as the 78,76,5 & 15 freeways.
Please call our office to schedule, (760) 602-0221.
Arrow Real Estate
(RLNE5632354)