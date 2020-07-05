All apartments in Vista
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

246 Copper Ave

246 Copper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

246 Copper Avenue, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Cozy Townhouse in the heart of Vista - Property Id: 264136

- New kitchen appliance
- Washer and Dryer in unit
- Hardwood engineer flooring downstair
- Recently remodel within the last 6 months: paint, wall texture, and bathroom.
- New carpet upstairs in master bedroom
- Newly refinished stairs
- Easy access to the Highway 78
- Brand new ceiling fan upstairs
- Central A/C and heating
- Large driveway in front of the unit to park up to 2 cars
- $1,550/mo (internet is included) + utilities.
Deposit: $1,550 + $200 non refundable cleaning fee. $1750 total.
Income must be 3x the rent.
No Pets. Firm.
No smoking. Firm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264136
Property Id 264136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5710335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Copper Ave have any available units?
246 Copper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Copper Ave have?
Some of 246 Copper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Copper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
246 Copper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Copper Ave pet-friendly?
No, 246 Copper Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 246 Copper Ave offer parking?
No, 246 Copper Ave does not offer parking.
Does 246 Copper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Copper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Copper Ave have a pool?
No, 246 Copper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 246 Copper Ave have accessible units?
No, 246 Copper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Copper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Copper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

