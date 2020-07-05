246 Copper Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Available 06/01/20 Cozy Townhouse in the heart of Vista - Property Id: 264136



- New kitchen appliance

- Washer and Dryer in unit

- Hardwood engineer flooring downstair

- Recently remodel within the last 6 months: paint, wall texture, and bathroom.

- New carpet upstairs in master bedroom

- Newly refinished stairs

- Easy access to the Highway 78

- Brand new ceiling fan upstairs

- Central A/C and heating

- Large driveway in front of the unit to park up to 2 cars

- $1,550/mo (internet is included) + utilities.

Deposit: $1,550 + $200 non refundable cleaning fee. $1750 total.

Income must be 3x the rent.

No Pets. Firm.

No smoking. Firm.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264136

