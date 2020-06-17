240 Iron Dr

Amenities

Located on a hilltop, cul-de-sac street,

our 18 studio apartments

offer a very quiet environment, yet they

are conveniently close to the

78 freeway and to shopping centers.

Each Studio design offers good natural light with big sliding doors that open

to either a large balcony with views or a private patio.

Every studio is equipped with a full bath, kitchen and a comfortable living space.

They are approximately 500 sq/feet.

Every resident enjoys a private parking place inside the apartment complex.

Onsite manager / Laundry room

Garages (10*20) are available for rent.

Water/trash are also included.

All studios are internet cable ready.

Rent is $1195.00 a month with a month-to-month lease.

$800.00 security deposit and good credit will move you in ($35.00).

BFInvestments Inc. is a Professional Property management corporation with over 20 years experience. Please contact our onsite manager Lisa @ 760-500-2303 to set up an appointment.

We hope to hear from you soon !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207902

