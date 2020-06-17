All apartments in Vista
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

240 Iron Dr

240 Iron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

240 Iron Drive, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/15/20 Large studio apartment in nice Area - Property Id: 207902

Located on a hilltop, cul-de-sac street,
our 18 studio apartments
offer a very quiet environment, yet they
are conveniently close to the
78 freeway and to shopping centers.
Each Studio design offers good natural light with big sliding doors that open
to either a large balcony with views or a private patio.
Every studio is equipped with a full bath, kitchen and a comfortable living space.
They are approximately 500 sq/feet.
Every resident enjoys a private parking place inside the apartment complex.
Onsite manager / Laundry room
Garages (10*20) are available for rent.
Water/trash are also included.
All studios are internet cable ready.
Rent is $1195.00 a month with a month-to-month lease.
$800.00 security deposit and good credit will move you in ($35.00).
BFInvestments Inc. is a Professional Property management corporation with over 20 years experience. Please contact our onsite manager Lisa @ 760-500-2303 to set up an appointment.
We hope to hear from you soon !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207902
Property Id 207902

(RLNE5808454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Iron Dr have any available units?
240 Iron Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Iron Dr have?
Some of 240 Iron Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Iron Dr currently offering any rent specials?
240 Iron Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Iron Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Iron Dr is pet friendly.
Does 240 Iron Dr offer parking?
Yes, 240 Iron Dr offers parking.
Does 240 Iron Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Iron Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Iron Dr have a pool?
No, 240 Iron Dr does not have a pool.
Does 240 Iron Dr have accessible units?
No, 240 Iron Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Iron Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Iron Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

