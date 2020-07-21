All apartments in Vista
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

213 Flores Ln.

213 Flores Ln · No Longer Available
Location

213 Flores Ln, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Stunning New Construction 5 Bedroom Home in Vista! **RENT SPECIAL** - Stunning new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the gated community of Laurel Point! This gorgeous home has 5 large bedrooms, an upstairs loft and 3 full baths. There is 1 bedroom and bathroom located on the first floor. The custom kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steal appliances and opens to the spacious family room and outdoor patio area. There is a large walk in pantry, prep area and a separate dinning room. This home has solar panels and an alarm system that can be activated. This property has a three car garage and the community is located next to Vista Sports Park, Guajome Regional Park/School and is walking distance to Melrose Sprinter Station. Pets allowed with owner approval. **Half Off the First Month's Rent**

DRE 01197438

(RLNE4162376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Flores Ln. have any available units?
213 Flores Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Flores Ln. have?
Some of 213 Flores Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Flores Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
213 Flores Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Flores Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Flores Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 213 Flores Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 213 Flores Ln. offers parking.
Does 213 Flores Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Flores Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Flores Ln. have a pool?
No, 213 Flores Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 213 Flores Ln. have accessible units?
No, 213 Flores Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Flores Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Flores Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
