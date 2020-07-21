213 Flores Ln.

Amenities

Stunning New Construction 5 Bedroom Home in Vista! **RENT SPECIAL** - Stunning new construction 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the gated community of Laurel Point! This gorgeous home has 5 large bedrooms, an upstairs loft and 3 full baths. There is 1 bedroom and bathroom located on the first floor. The custom kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steal appliances and opens to the spacious family room and outdoor patio area. There is a large walk in pantry, prep area and a separate dinning room. This home has solar panels and an alarm system that can be activated. This property has a three car garage and the community is located next to Vista Sports Park, Guajome Regional Park/School and is walking distance to Melrose Sprinter Station. Pets allowed with owner approval. **Half Off the First Month's Rent**



DRE 01197438



(RLNE4162376)