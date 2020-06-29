All apartments in Vista
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way

213 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

213 Diamond Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Nice two bedroom Condominium - This is a nice two bedroom, two bathroom condominium in Vista Ca. Fresh paint, new tile in baths, kitchen and dining area. New kitchen counter tops, new electric range. Enclosed patio area, residence has air conditioning and water and trash is paid. One car garage with opener, and an additional outside assigned parking spot conveniently located near the residence. Community pool and workout room. Close to shopping, schools, downtown entertainment district, public transportation. Please contact us to arrange a showing.

(RLNE2424059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way have any available units?
213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way have?
Some of 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way currently offering any rent specials?
213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way pet-friendly?
No, 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way offer parking?
Yes, 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way offers parking.
Does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way have a pool?
Yes, 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way has a pool.
Does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way have accessible units?
No, 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
