213 Diamond Way #127 - Diamond Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Nice two bedroom Condominium - This is a nice two bedroom, two bathroom condominium in Vista Ca. Fresh paint, new tile in baths, kitchen and dining area. New kitchen counter tops, new electric range. Enclosed patio area, residence has air conditioning and water and trash is paid. One car garage with opener, and an additional outside assigned parking spot conveniently located near the residence. Community pool and workout room. Close to shopping, schools, downtown entertainment district, public transportation. Please contact us to arrange a showing.



(RLNE2424059)