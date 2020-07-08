All apartments in Vista
2112 E. Vista Way #6

2112 East Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

2112 East Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2112 E. Vista Way #6 Available 06/12/20 Spacious One Bedroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Spacious two-story unit facing green grassy common area with big living room and dining area, half-bath, dual sets of sliding glass doors to large patio and kitchen with gas range and dishwasher provided. Upstairs is an extra-large bedroom and bath suite with dual-door entry, vanity area and updated bathroom, and down the hall is a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer and linen/storage cabinets. Plenty of closet and storage space throughout this unit. A detached one-car garage and one assigned uncovered parking space are included. Trash and Sewer are included. Small pets will be allowed with restrictions

DRE 01197438

(RLNE2423728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 have any available units?
2112 E. Vista Way #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 have?
Some of 2112 E. Vista Way #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 E. Vista Way #6 currently offering any rent specials?
2112 E. Vista Way #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 E. Vista Way #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 E. Vista Way #6 is pet friendly.
Does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 offer parking?
Yes, 2112 E. Vista Way #6 offers parking.
Does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 E. Vista Way #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 have a pool?
No, 2112 E. Vista Way #6 does not have a pool.
Does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 have accessible units?
No, 2112 E. Vista Way #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 E. Vista Way #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 E. Vista Way #6 has units with dishwashers.

