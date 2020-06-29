All apartments in Vista
2065 Columbus Way
2065 Columbus Way

2065 Columbus Way · No Longer Available
Location

2065 Columbus Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA Upgraded House w/ Golf Course Views, Yard & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Vista featuring over 2400 SF of living space over two levels. This lovingly cared for energy efficient home boasts:
-Open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings and a view of the 5th hole on Shadowridge Golf Club! Situated on a serene & well-maintained street--a beautiful walking neighborhood
-Great shopping in every direction, all within a few miles--San Marcos to the east, Carlsbad 2 miles to the south and Oceanside to the north
-New tankless water heater, HVAC system with wifi thermostat, new washer/dryer set, new windows and new kitchen remodel!
-NEW carpet just installed in bedrooms!
-Spacious master suite
-2 car attached garage, plus driveway available for daytime parking
-Fully enclosed back yard

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjFuvvqfvt4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Vista
- FLOORING: NEW carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: outdoor speakers, pocket screen door at entry, alarm system
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5412307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 Columbus Way have any available units?
2065 Columbus Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 Columbus Way have?
Some of 2065 Columbus Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 Columbus Way currently offering any rent specials?
2065 Columbus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 Columbus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2065 Columbus Way is pet friendly.
Does 2065 Columbus Way offer parking?
Yes, 2065 Columbus Way offers parking.
Does 2065 Columbus Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2065 Columbus Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 Columbus Way have a pool?
No, 2065 Columbus Way does not have a pool.
Does 2065 Columbus Way have accessible units?
No, 2065 Columbus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 Columbus Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2065 Columbus Way has units with dishwashers.

