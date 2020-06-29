All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1983 Prescott Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1983 Prescott Court
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

1983 Prescott Court

1983 Prescott Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1983 Prescott Court, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1983 Prescott Court Available 07/19/19 Beautiful Home in Sought After Shadowridge - "SHADOWRIDGE" Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/mMuwGzYO7Tw
This three bedroom, two and one-half bath home is waiting for you. Beautiful wood floors downstairs make this home stand out! Completely remodeled throughout. Large kitchen with granite counters, brand new stainless steel oven, microwave and large refrigerator. Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms which are located upstairs. Private rear "patio" yard. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the beautiful Shadowridge development of Vista. Take advantage of the community pool and spa. Minutes to Highway 78, shopping and dining. Shadowridge Country Club is just up the street. Currently Vista Unified School District dictates the following: Lake Elementary, Madison Middle and Rancho Buena Vista (which is within walking distance). One Year Lease. Subject to approved credit at this rate. Non-Smoking. No Pets. Security deposit equal to one months rent. HOA rules include all vehicles must be parked in garage. No driveway or street parking. Call us or email us with your phone number for additional information. Graf Property Management, Inc. 760-721-4442. www.RentGPM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2410280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Prescott Court have any available units?
1983 Prescott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1983 Prescott Court have?
Some of 1983 Prescott Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Prescott Court currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Prescott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Prescott Court pet-friendly?
No, 1983 Prescott Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1983 Prescott Court offer parking?
Yes, 1983 Prescott Court offers parking.
Does 1983 Prescott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1983 Prescott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Prescott Court have a pool?
Yes, 1983 Prescott Court has a pool.
Does 1983 Prescott Court have accessible units?
No, 1983 Prescott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Prescott Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1983 Prescott Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College