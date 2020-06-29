Amenities

1983 Prescott Court Available 07/19/19 Beautiful Home in Sought After Shadowridge - "SHADOWRIDGE" Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/mMuwGzYO7Tw

This three bedroom, two and one-half bath home is waiting for you. Beautiful wood floors downstairs make this home stand out! Completely remodeled throughout. Large kitchen with granite counters, brand new stainless steel oven, microwave and large refrigerator. Brand new carpeting in all bedrooms which are located upstairs. Private rear "patio" yard. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the beautiful Shadowridge development of Vista. Take advantage of the community pool and spa. Minutes to Highway 78, shopping and dining. Shadowridge Country Club is just up the street. Currently Vista Unified School District dictates the following: Lake Elementary, Madison Middle and Rancho Buena Vista (which is within walking distance). One Year Lease. Subject to approved credit at this rate. Non-Smoking. No Pets. Security deposit equal to one months rent. HOA rules include all vehicles must be parked in garage. No driveway or street parking. Call us or email us with your phone number for additional information. Graf Property Management, Inc. 760-721-4442. www.RentGPM.com



