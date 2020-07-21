Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Move-In Special* Spacious 4 bedroom home with a bonus room in Vista Shadowridge area! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

*Move in Special $250.00 off first months rent. Must move in by Sept 1st* This home is beautiful on a corner lot 3 car garage. Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath with a first floor bonus room/bedroom! Located in the Shadowridge area near the Carlsbad border on a corner lot. Very spacious layout. A beautiful open floor plan. A Beautiful master retreat with plenty of natural sunlight. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator and laundry hook ups(Gas) with a large laundry room. A large 3-car garage and driveway parking is allowed with plenty of street parking. Landscape is wonderfully done with an avocado and guava tree gardener is included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

2 Story

Family Room

Living Room

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Tile Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

3 Car Garage

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1556-Pearl-Heights-Road-Vista-CA-92084-1888/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5040273)