*Move-In Special* Spacious 4 bedroom home with a bonus room in Vista Shadowridge area! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
*Move in Special $250.00 off first months rent. Must move in by Sept 1st* This home is beautiful on a corner lot 3 car garage. Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath with a first floor bonus room/bedroom! Located in the Shadowridge area near the Carlsbad border on a corner lot. Very spacious layout. A beautiful open floor plan. A Beautiful master retreat with plenty of natural sunlight. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator and laundry hook ups(Gas) with a large laundry room. A large 3-car garage and driveway parking is allowed with plenty of street parking. Landscape is wonderfully done with an avocado and guava tree gardener is included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
2 Story
Family Room
Living Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1556-Pearl-Heights-Road-Vista-CA-92084-1888/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5040273)