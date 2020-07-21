All apartments in Vista
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1556 Pearl Heights Road

1556 Pearl Heights Road · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Pearl Heights Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Move-In Special* Spacious 4 bedroom home with a bonus room in Vista Shadowridge area! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
*Move in Special $250.00 off first months rent. Must move in by Sept 1st* This home is beautiful on a corner lot 3 car garage. Two story 4 bedroom 3 bath with a first floor bonus room/bedroom! Located in the Shadowridge area near the Carlsbad border on a corner lot. Very spacious layout. A beautiful open floor plan. A Beautiful master retreat with plenty of natural sunlight. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Appliances include Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator and laundry hook ups(Gas) with a large laundry room. A large 3-car garage and driveway parking is allowed with plenty of street parking. Landscape is wonderfully done with an avocado and guava tree gardener is included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
2 Story
Family Room
Living Room
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
3 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1556-Pearl-Heights-Road-Vista-CA-92084-1888/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5040273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

