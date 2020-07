Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautifully Remodeled Home located in the quiet Shadowridge Community of Tuscany. Property has been meticulously maintained with remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, new carpet upstairs and upgraded flooring downstairs. Kitchen boasts eat in kitchen with formal dining located in living room and family room is just off the kitchen. All spacious bedrooms are located upstairs. Low maintenance yard has lovely mountain views. Tuscany has community pool and spa. Available for immediate move in!