1160 Branding Iron Drive

Amenities
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 2 Bedroom Vista Home Ready for Move In!
Property Address
1160 Branding Iron Dr. | Vista, CA 92081
Available: 02/05/2020
Offered By
Utopia Management Inc. | (858) 598-1111
Description
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** This duplex looks like single family home. Two bedroom and 1.5 bath in two story section with double door front entry to front patio area and large off street property frontage. Features a "Great Room" on 1st level with kitchen, marble fireplace and half bath. Appliances include gas range, dishwasher and stack W/D. Updated counters in kitchen and baths, laminated wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Lots of space for parking on front drive. Both bedrooms; one with marble fireplace are upstairs with connecting full bath plus extra large bonus room. Bedrooms also feature recessed lighting. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Month to Month Agreement.
DRE01197438
Details
Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,895.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $45.00
Security Deposit: $1,800.00
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.