Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:03 PM

1160 Branding Iron Drive

1160 Branding Iron Drive · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1160 Branding Iron Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 2 Bedroom Vista Home Ready for Move In!

Property Address
1160 Branding Iron Dr. | Vista, CA 92081
Available: 02/05/2020

Offered By
Utopia Management Inc. | (858) 598-1111

Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** This duplex looks like single family home. Two bedroom and 1.5 bath in two story section with double door front entry to front patio area and large off street property frontage. Features a "Great Room" on 1st level with kitchen, marble fireplace and half bath. Appliances include gas range, dishwasher and stack W/D. Updated counters in kitchen and baths, laminated wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Lots of space for parking on front drive. Both bedrooms; one with marble fireplace are upstairs with connecting full bath plus extra large bonus room. Bedrooms also feature recessed lighting. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Month to Month Agreement.

DRE01197438

Details

Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA

Rental Terms

Rent: $1,895.00

Available: Now
Application Fee: $45.00
Security Deposit: $1,800.00

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Branding Iron Drive have any available units?
1160 Branding Iron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Branding Iron Drive have?
Some of 1160 Branding Iron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Branding Iron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Branding Iron Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Branding Iron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Branding Iron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1160 Branding Iron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Branding Iron Drive does offer parking.
Does 1160 Branding Iron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Branding Iron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Branding Iron Drive have a pool?
No, 1160 Branding Iron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Branding Iron Drive have accessible units?
No, 1160 Branding Iron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Branding Iron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Branding Iron Drive has units with dishwashers.
