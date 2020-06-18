1160 Branding Iron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***MOVE IN SPECIAL*** 2 Bedroom Vista Home Ready for Move In!



1160 Branding Iron Dr. | Vista, CA 92081

Available: 02/05/2020



Utopia Management Inc. | (858) 598-1111



***MOVE IN SPECIAL $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** This duplex looks like single family home. Two bedroom and 1.5 bath in two story section with double door front entry to front patio area and large off street property frontage. Features a "Great Room" on 1st level with kitchen, marble fireplace and half bath. Appliances include gas range, dishwasher and stack W/D. Updated counters in kitchen and baths, laminated wood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Lots of space for parking on front drive. Both bedrooms; one with marble fireplace are upstairs with connecting full bath plus extra large bonus room. Bedrooms also feature recessed lighting. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Month to Month Agreement.



DRE01197438



Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA



Rent: $1,895.00



Available: Now

Application Fee: $45.00

Security Deposit: $1,800.00



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed



