Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1136 Countrywood Lane Available 05/01/20 Beautiful, Furnished Home in Shadowridge/Vista avail for 8 Month Lease. - Experience paradise in this upscale residence that offers a peaceful and serene backyard escape. This home is located in the sought-after master-planned community of Shadowridge/The Estates.



Beautifully Furnished interior with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Direct Access 2 Car Garage. Central A/C and Heating, Custom Paint, Custom blinds, Vaulted Expansive Ceilings and New Flooring.



Fully Equipped Kitchen with well-maintained cabinetry. Huge Master Bedroom has upgraded window coverings, gas fireplace and slider that leads to beautiful back yard. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, Large Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Walk-in Shower. Separate Dining Area and Separate Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Separate Laundryroom with Front Load Washer and Dryer included.



*8 Month Lease Only-5/1/2020 to 12/31/2020*. *FURNISHED ONLY.*

Gardener Included. Sorry No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must! Residents pay water/sdge/trash/renters insurance.



Close to shopping, restaurants, banks, business services, Thibodo community park within walking distance, Shadowridge Country Club and the Vista Unified School District (Hannalei Elementary School, Madison Middle School and Rancho Buena Vista High School).



Located within easy access to Hwy 78, I-15, I-5 freeways and just minutes from the beaches and downtown San Diego.



*Please do not disturb current occupants* Text/Call Sandra at 858-750-9118 to set up private tour today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5616970)