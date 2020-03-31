All apartments in Ventura
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM

50 Anacapa Street

50 Anacapa Street · (805) 850-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Anacapa Street, Ventura, CA 93001
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 50 Anacapa Street · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School. Hardwood floor in living room, newer carpet in bedroom, original built in cabinetry in hallway and kitchen. Off street parking for one car and detached one car garage. No on-site laundry, laundrymat within walking distance on Main Street. Gardener, water, and trash included. Super cute, walking distance to beach, downtown, and all that Midtown Ventura has to offer! Good credit score, strong income, and references a must! No pets.

To submit your application, please visit the property listing under the Vacancies tab on our website, www.BurrowsRealEstateCompany.com and click "Apply Now".

(RLNE5182058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Anacapa Street have any available units?
50 Anacapa Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Anacapa Street have?
Some of 50 Anacapa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Anacapa Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Anacapa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Anacapa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Anacapa Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Anacapa Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Anacapa Street does offer parking.
Does 50 Anacapa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Anacapa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Anacapa Street have a pool?
No, 50 Anacapa Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Anacapa Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Anacapa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Anacapa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Anacapa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Anacapa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Anacapa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
