50 Anacapa Street

Midtown Ventura - Cottage one bedroom, one bathroom - Classic Midtown Ventura stand alone cottage, one bedroom, one bathroom by Ventura High School. Hardwood floor in living room, newer carpet in bedroom, original built in cabinetry in hallway and kitchen. Off street parking for one car and detached one car garage. No on-site laundry, laundrymat within walking distance on Main Street. Gardener, water, and trash included. Super cute, walking distance to beach, downtown, and all that Midtown Ventura has to offer! Good credit score, strong income, and references a must! No pets.



To submit your application, please visit the property listing under the Vacancies tab on our website, www.BurrowsRealEstateCompany.com and click "Apply Now".



(RLNE5182058)