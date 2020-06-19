All apartments in Ventura
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

315 S. Ashwood Avenue

315 South Ashwood Avenue · (805) 653-7711
Location

315 South Ashwood Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003
College

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 315 S. Ashwood Avenue · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.

Tenant pays all utilities.
Gardener included!
Small pet OK with additional deposit.

Lease Terms: Month to Month. Every adult 18 years and older must apply. For complete application process, rental policy and other rentals please visit our website at http://www.oaktreeproperty.com or you may also contact our office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5744384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have any available units?
315 S. Ashwood Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have?
Some of 315 S. Ashwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 S. Ashwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 S. Ashwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S. Ashwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S. Ashwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 S. Ashwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
