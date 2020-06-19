315 S. Ashwood Avenue

Amenities
Ventura College area 4 bedroom home, corner lot. - Very spacious 4 Bedroom 2 bath home near Ventura College. Formal dining area, breakfast nook, and stove. Laundry room/service porch area. Two car garage with openers. Nice yard.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Gardener included!
Small pet OK with additional deposit.
Lease Terms: Month to Month. Every adult 18 years and older must apply. For complete application process, rental policy and other rentals please visit our website at http://www.oaktreeproperty.com or you may also contact our office.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5744384)