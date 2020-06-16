All apartments in Ventura
231 San Clemente Ave

231 San Clemente Street · (805) 654-8022 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 San Clemente Street, Ventura, CA 93001
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 San Clemente AVe - 231 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! Lovely 1 Bedroom, with Private Garage Midtown Ventura Walkup with Treetop and Rooftop Views - Check out this one-bedroom Midtown Ventura apartment with rooftop views, and a private one-car garage. located in the central mid-town area! The designer kitchen features granite countertops, new cabinets, modern tile, and stainless appliances and provides an elegant and sophisticated backdrop for your culinary adventures. Gorgeous flooring complete this comfortable and cozy apartment. No neighbors below as unit is situated above garage with both front and rear entrances and porches. Well maintained and manicured small yard offers a peaceful place to enjoy the sunny Ventura climate and ocean breezes. On-site coin-op laundry is available.

DRIVE-BY ONLY

vipmgmt.com for application or contact agent Scott Worman BRE 01212307 805.654.8022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2618409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 San Clemente Ave have any available units?
231 San Clemente Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 San Clemente Ave have?
Some of 231 San Clemente Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 San Clemente Ave currently offering any rent specials?
231 San Clemente Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 San Clemente Ave pet-friendly?
No, 231 San Clemente Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 231 San Clemente Ave offer parking?
Yes, 231 San Clemente Ave does offer parking.
Does 231 San Clemente Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 San Clemente Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 San Clemente Ave have a pool?
No, 231 San Clemente Ave does not have a pool.
Does 231 San Clemente Ave have accessible units?
No, 231 San Clemente Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 231 San Clemente Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 San Clemente Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 San Clemente Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 San Clemente Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
