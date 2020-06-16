231 San Clemente Ave

Amenities

COMING SOON!! Lovely 1 Bedroom, with Private Garage Midtown Ventura Walkup with Treetop and Rooftop Views - Check out this one-bedroom Midtown Ventura apartment with rooftop views, and a private one-car garage. located in the central mid-town area! The designer kitchen features granite countertops, new cabinets, modern tile, and stainless appliances and provides an elegant and sophisticated backdrop for your culinary adventures. Gorgeous flooring complete this comfortable and cozy apartment. No neighbors below as unit is situated above garage with both front and rear entrances and porches. Well maintained and manicured small yard offers a peaceful place to enjoy the sunny Ventura climate and ocean breezes. On-site coin-op laundry is available.



DRIVE-BY ONLY



vipmgmt.com for application or contact agent Scott Worman BRE 01212307 805.654.8022



No Pets Allowed



