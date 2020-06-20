1842 Topaz Ave

Amenities

East Ventura - Three bedroom Townhome in River View Community! - This beautiful townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths is available soon! Desirable "Mark Twain" model located in The River View Community presents a welcoming floor plan with new updates including fresh paint, newer appliances and stylish laminate floors in bathrooms. Formal dining and living space at the front of house. Kitchen opens up to a great family room with charming brick fireplace. Upstairs boasts a large loft area with great natural light, a true master with large en suite, two additional spacious bedrooms, and second full bath.



Two car garage, washer and dryer included. Patio space off family room. This unit is close to community pool and surrounded by beautiful landscaping.



One year lease, tenant is responsible for all utilities. House trained and well behaved cat or small dog may be considered with good references.



