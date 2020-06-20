All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 1842 Topaz Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
1842 Topaz Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1842 Topaz Ave

1842 Topaz Avenue · (805) 850-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Serra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1842 Topaz Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004
Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1842 Topaz Ave · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
East Ventura - Three bedroom Townhome in River View Community! - This beautiful townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths is available soon! Desirable "Mark Twain" model located in The River View Community presents a welcoming floor plan with new updates including fresh paint, newer appliances and stylish laminate floors in bathrooms. Formal dining and living space at the front of house. Kitchen opens up to a great family room with charming brick fireplace. Upstairs boasts a large loft area with great natural light, a true master with large en suite, two additional spacious bedrooms, and second full bath.

Two car garage, washer and dryer included. Patio space off family room. This unit is close to community pool and surrounded by beautiful landscaping.

One year lease, tenant is responsible for all utilities. House trained and well behaved cat or small dog may be considered with good references.

(RLNE5824023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Topaz Ave have any available units?
1842 Topaz Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1842 Topaz Ave have?
Some of 1842 Topaz Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Topaz Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Topaz Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Topaz Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 Topaz Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1842 Topaz Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1842 Topaz Ave does offer parking.
Does 1842 Topaz Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1842 Topaz Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Topaz Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1842 Topaz Ave has a pool.
Does 1842 Topaz Ave have accessible units?
No, 1842 Topaz Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Topaz Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 Topaz Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 Topaz Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1842 Topaz Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1842 Topaz Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity