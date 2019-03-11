840 Turquoise Street

Amenities

Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood. The home is a two story layout and features 2 separate living spaces; a front living room with vaulted ceilings and open staircase & and a rear family room with fireplace off the kitchen. French doors from family room out to backyard. Eat-in kitchen towards the back of the home, and the first floor comes complete with half bath in foyer. Open floor plan with catwalk hallway to 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, overlooking the living room below. Plenty of storage space throughout. Property includes fully fenced back yard with concrete rear patio, 2-car attached garage with built-in work shop area, off-street parking & parking in driveway, plus additional RV parking along side of house.



Details:

Rent: $2595/mo

Security Deposit: $2595

Available early July



Rental Requirements:

-No pets

-No smoking

-No criminal background

-Decent credit (600+ preferred)

-Must make at least 2-3x rent in net monthly income



