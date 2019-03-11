All apartments in Vacaville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

840 Turquoise Street

840 Turquoise Street · (925) 322-0233
Location

840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 840 Turquoise Street · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood. The home is a two story layout and features 2 separate living spaces; a front living room with vaulted ceilings and open staircase & and a rear family room with fireplace off the kitchen. French doors from family room out to backyard. Eat-in kitchen towards the back of the home, and the first floor comes complete with half bath in foyer. Open floor plan with catwalk hallway to 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, overlooking the living room below. Plenty of storage space throughout. Property includes fully fenced back yard with concrete rear patio, 2-car attached garage with built-in work shop area, off-street parking & parking in driveway, plus additional RV parking along side of house.

Details:
Rent: $2595/mo
Security Deposit: $2595
Available early July

Rental Requirements:
-No pets
-No smoking
-No criminal background
-Decent credit (600+ preferred)
-Must make at least 2-3x rent in net monthly income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Turquoise Street have any available units?
840 Turquoise Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 840 Turquoise Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Turquoise Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Turquoise Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Turquoise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 840 Turquoise Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 Turquoise Street does offer parking.
Does 840 Turquoise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Turquoise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Turquoise Street have a pool?
No, 840 Turquoise Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 Turquoise Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Turquoise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Turquoise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Turquoise Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Turquoise Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Turquoise Street does not have units with air conditioning.
