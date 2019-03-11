840 Turquoise Street

Amenities
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood. The home is a two story layout and features 2 separate living spaces; a front living room with vaulted ceilings and open staircase & and a rear family room with fireplace off the kitchen. French doors from family room out to backyard. Eat-in kitchen towards the back of the home, and the first floor comes complete with half bath in foyer. Open floor plan with catwalk hallway to 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, overlooking the living room below. Plenty of storage space throughout. Property includes fully fenced back yard with concrete rear patio, 2-car attached garage with built-in work shop area, off-street parking & parking in driveway, plus additional RV parking along side of house.
Details:
Rent: $2595/mo
Security Deposit: $2595
Available early July
Rental Requirements:
-No pets
-No smoking
-No criminal background
-Decent credit (600+ preferred)
-Must make at least 2-3x rent in net monthly income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5848706)