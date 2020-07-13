The Sycamores Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. The Sycamores features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. The Sycamores offers gates, two pools, two spas, 24 hour fitness center, play area, green belt and more. The Sycamores apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, comfortable apartment community located between San Francisco and Sacramento, with ...