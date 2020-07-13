All apartments in Vacaville
The Sycamores Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
901 Sara Ct · (707) 310-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 180 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 065 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,731

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$1,791

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 098 · Avail. now

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 072 · Avail. now

$2,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 811 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sycamores Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. The Sycamores features studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, non-smoking buildings, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. The Sycamores offers gates, two pools, two spas, 24 hour fitness center, play area, green belt and more. The Sycamores apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans and amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs. Join the fun in a spacious, comfortable apartment community located between San Francisco and Sacramento, with ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sycamores Apartments have any available units?
The Sycamores Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,731 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Sycamores Apartments have?
Some of The Sycamores Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sycamores Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Sycamores Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sycamores Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sycamores Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Sycamores Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Sycamores Apartments offers parking.
Does The Sycamores Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sycamores Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sycamores Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Sycamores Apartments has a pool.
Does The Sycamores Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Sycamores Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Sycamores Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sycamores Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Sycamores Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Sycamores Apartments has units with air conditioning.
