41 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA with garage
Looking to raise a little sports star in the making? Vacaville, CA, is home to MLB player Jermaine Dye and Jarrett Bush, an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers.
If you want somewhere that feels like a suburban paradise in northern California, you might want to consider Vacaville, a small town in Solano County. Its located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, so people use it as a place to sleep if they work or play in either place. The city started out as a sleeping farming spot, and originally, it was a stop on the Pony Express. There were lots of produce companies and farms that flourished due to the almost Mediterranean climate and extremely rich soil. However, today its left behind its agricultural roots and grown into a booming family town. The aesthetic of Vacaville is like a southwestern desert town, so its sort of an anomaly way up there in northern California. See more
Vacaville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.