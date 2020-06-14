Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA with garage

Vacaville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
8 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 Unit Available
518 Shannon Dr.
518 Shannon Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
518 Shannon Dr. - Browns Valley Newly updated kitchen, new carpet. Close to freeway. Small pets only. Please call to view. 707-447-8501 *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 Unit Available
473 Crownpointe Circle
473 Crownpointe Circle, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2200 sqft
473 CROWNPOINTE CIR., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - 4bed/3bath 2-story home w/loft and 3-car garage. 2200 sq. ft. home has one bed/bath downstairs and indoor laundry room. Kitchen has s/s appliances including d/w, m/w and stove.

1 Unit Available
380 Deodara St
380 West Deodara Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 300441 Great location. Close to downtown Vacaville. The property is a beautiful tree lined street. Ideal location to for kids. Walking distance to schools. Two car garage and off street parking.

1 Unit Available
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1596 sqft
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
149 Highland Avenue
149 Highland Avenue, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1328 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
203 Catalpa Ln.
203 Catalpa Lane, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
Close to Travis AFB! - Fresh Paint throughout. Close to Travis AFB, Shopping, Restaurants, School & Park. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 Unit Available
598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687
598 Arcadia Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage,

1 Unit Available
136 Berryessa Drive
136 Berryessa Drive, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,436
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
930 Monticello Ct.
930 Monticello Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1661 sqft
North Vacaville - VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, close to Shopping and Freeways. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
467 STANFORD
467 Stanford Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1804 sqft
467 STANFORD Available 05/24/20 NICE ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 1,804 SQ. FT.

1 Unit Available
269 Brookdale Drive
269 Brookdale Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1346 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,346 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
769 Embassy Cir.
769 Embassy Circle, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Newer North Vacaville Location! - Tile & Carpet Flooring, Loft, & Low Maintenance Yard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
12 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
11 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
702 Woodlark Dr.
702 Woodlark Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1569 sqft
4 Bedroom Home, Conveniently Located & Freshly Painted! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located with easy access to freeway as well as shopping, schools, and parks. Very large rear yard, 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
441 Maloney Ct.
441 Maloney Court, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1900 sqft
441 Maloney Ct. -VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Lawn service twice a month. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
2941 Quail Hollow Circle
2941 Quail Hollow Drive, Fairfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3142 sqft
2941 Quail Hollow Circle, Fairfield, CA - This Beautiful Home offers, 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room w/fireplace, large Kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, microwave, DW, trash compactor, tile kitchen counters, indoor

1 Unit Available
900 Ohio Street, Unit F
900 Ohio St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
900 OHIO-F - Lovely two bedrooms and one bath apartment with approx. 900 sq ft. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator is included. Landscaping & garbage is included as well. 1 Car Garage. Sorry, no pets.

1 Unit Available
810 GREENHEAD WAY
810 Greenhead Way, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1440 sqft
810 GREENHEAD WAY Available 06/22/20 ALL NEW FLOORING - PAINT - WINDOWS AVAILABLE JUNE 22 - TOO MUCH NEW to list....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms.
City Guide for Vacaville, CA

Looking to raise a little sports star in the making? Vacaville, CA, is home to MLB player Jermaine Dye and Jarrett Bush, an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers.

If you want somewhere that feels like a suburban paradise in northern California, you might want to consider Vacaville, a small town in Solano County. Its located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, so people use it as a place to sleep if they work or play in either place. The city started out as a sleeping farming spot, and originally, it was a stop on the Pony Express. There were lots of produce companies and farms that flourished due to the almost Mediterranean climate and extremely rich soil. However, today its left behind its agricultural roots and grown into a booming family town. The aesthetic of Vacaville is like a southwestern desert town, so its sort of an anomaly way up there in northern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vacaville, CA

Vacaville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

