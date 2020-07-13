/
pet friendly apartments
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
18 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,795
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,731
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
3 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
814 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Woodstock Circle
203 Woodstock Circle, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1654 sqft
203 Woodstock Circle Available 08/02/20 203 Woodstock Circle - Close to the park and shopping, No rear neighbors, Pets okay, Section 8 okay. (RLNE2057308)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
467 STANFORD
467 Stanford Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1804 sqft
467 STANFORD Available 05/24/20 NICE ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 1,804 SQ. FT.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
769 Embassy Cir.
769 Embassy Circle, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Newer North Vacaville Location! - Tile & Carpet Flooring, Loft, & Low Maintenance Yard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3001 WILD GINGER CT
3001 Wild Ginger Court, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2378 sqft
3001 WILD GINGER CT Available 05/08/20 3001 WILD GINGER CT - COMING SOON. Please email me at michele1028@kappels.com NO SHOWING AT THIS TIME.. Beautiful 4bed/3bath 2378 sq. ft. single story home in Vacaville.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
365 Acacia
365 Acacia Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1470 sqft
365 Acacia Available 07/17/20 365 Acacia St., Vacaville, CA 95688 - Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property. Owner is looking for good credit ( no collections ) good income and good rental references.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
879 Charter Way
879 Charter Way, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1249 sqft
879 Charter Way Available 09/11/20 Great home close to Foxboro Park & Elementary School! - Great home close to Foxboro Park & Elementary School! (RLNE4547707)
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,682
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
3 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,579
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.
