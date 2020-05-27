All apartments in Vacaville
Vacaville, CA
Shasta Terrace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Shasta Terrace

293 Shasta Dr · (707) 504-3113
Location

293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shasta Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
car wash area
guest parking
sauna
smoke-free community
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping. We would love the opportunity to show you what makes Shasta Terrace Apartments special. Please contact us today to set up a time to visit our wonderful community. We look forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee $52.46 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1-$500; 2x2-$600; 3x2-$700 (All deposit amounts are on approved credit and rental history. If application is a conditional approval an additional deposit would be required)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, sewer. & trash are ratio billed to tenants through Utility Smart (Varies Monthly), renters insurance is required, tenant can choose provider, but Epremium is FPI's preferred vendor. Monthly amount varies by amount of coverage tenant chooses. Cable/Internet is arranged by tenant through provider of their choice. Excise Tax through City of Vacaville $9.67 bi-monthly.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 40 lbs weight limit; Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shasta Terrace have any available units?
Shasta Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shasta Terrace have?
Some of Shasta Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shasta Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Shasta Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shasta Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Shasta Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Shasta Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Shasta Terrace offers parking.
Does Shasta Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shasta Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shasta Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Shasta Terrace has a pool.
Does Shasta Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Shasta Terrace has accessible units.
Does Shasta Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shasta Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Shasta Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shasta Terrace has units with air conditioning.
